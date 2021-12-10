Left Menu

India condemns terrorist attack on UN mission in Mali

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 21:42 IST
  • India

India on Friday strongly condemned the ''barbaric'' terrorist attack on a convoy of the UN mission in Mali in which seven UN peacekeepers were killed.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed.

''India strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attack on the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on December 8 in Bandiagara region in Mali that resulted in the killing of seven UN peacekeepers from Togo,'' it said in a statement.

''We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the lost ones and wish speedy recovery of those injured in the terrorist attack,'' the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

