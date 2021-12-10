Left Menu

Amit Shah to inaugurate three-day foundation stone laying ceremony of Umiyadham temple in Ahmedabad tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a one-day visit to Ahmedabad, where he is expected to inaugurate a three-day ceremony to lay the foundation stone for Umiyadham temple tomorrow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a one-day visit to Ahmedabad, where he is expected to inaugurate a three-day ceremony to lay the foundation stone for Umiyadham temple tomorrow. According to the itinerary, Shah will inaugurate the foundation stone laying ceremony at Maa Umiyadham temple at Sola on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The event is expected to begin at 11 am.

Later in the evening, he will also inaugurate various developmental projects including the opening of a railway bridge. Soon after the event, he is expected to return to Delhi on the same day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for the temple on December 13, which will be the concluding day of the three-day ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

