Man gets 10 year jail term for raping sister-in-law

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:20 IST
The fast-track court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases in Udupi has sentenced a person to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping his 17-year-old sister-in-law within Byndoor police station limits in 2018. He has also been imposed a fine of Rs 20,000, failing which he will have to undergo prison term for another year.

The convicted person is Suresh Marathi (29). He had taken his wife’s sister into the forest area where he had built a temporary hut and raped her thrice. The girl filed a complaint to the Byndoor police about the incident, after which Marathi was arrested under the POCSO Act. After finding that the charges levelled against him were proved, district additional and sessions judge Kalpana Yermal found him guilty and announced the quantum of sentence on Thursday.

The chargesheet filed by Byndoor police had listed 25 witnesses of which 15 were examined. The aggrieved girl and other leading witnesses had turned hostile during trial and deposed before the court. However, based on the statement made by the investigating officer on the basis of medical evidence and circumstantial evidence, the court concluded that Suresh was guilty.

