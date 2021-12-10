BRIEF-Biden Admin Has Ordered Immediate Halt To Federal Support For Coal Plants And Other Carbon-Intensive Projects Overseas-Bloomberg News Reporter Tweet
* BIDEN ADMIN HAS ORDERED IMMEDIATE HALT TO FEDERAL SUPPORT FOR COAL PLANTS AND OTHER CARBON-INTENSIVE PROJECTS OVERSEAS-BLOOMBERG NEWS REPORTER TWEET
