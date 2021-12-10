Man arrested in Raj for making indecent remarks against Gen Bipin Rawat
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly making indecent remarks against Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who along with 12 others were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.
"The accused Javed Khan (21), a resident of Nazarbag road in the city, was arrested on Thursday," SHO Kotwali police station of Tonk, Jitendra Singh said.
Khan was arrested for making derogatory remarks against General Bipin Rawat on social media, he said.
Four teams were formed to trace the accused, the officer said.
The accused was produced in a local court where the magistrate ordered to send him to judicial custody, he added.
PTI SDA SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khan
- Bipin Rawat
- Coonoor
- SHO Kotwali
- Tonk
- Jitendra Singh
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
Chopper crash: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reaches crash site near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor
NDA batchmate remembers 'visionary' Gen Bipin Rawat, says he was apt as India's first CDS
Indian Army condoles demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
UAE expresses grief over demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, others in chopper crash
CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, 11 other personnel dies in a plane crash