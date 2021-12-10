Left Menu

Mumbai: Prohibitory orders imposed over Omicron scare, law and order threat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:53 IST
The police on Friday imposed section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai commissionerate limits prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days, an official said.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

''It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded,'' he said.

Violators will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, the ordered stated.

