3 drug peddlers held with over 100 kg ganja in Ghaziabad
- Country:
- India
The anti-narcotics cell and crime branch teams of Ghaziabad police arrested three inter-state drug peddlers and recovered 110 kilograms of ganja, officials said on Friday.
The accused have been identified as Naurangi Lal (30), Veeru (30) and Anwar (32). Nagendra (35), one of their accomplices, is at large.
SP (Crime) Deeksha Sharma said two vehicles used to peddle the drugs were also seized.
During interrogation, the accused said they were purchasing psychotropic substances from Odisha and supplying it to sellers in Delhi-NCR to earn money, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Veeru
- Anwar
- Delhi
- Odisha
- Ghaziabad
- Nagendra
- Deeksha Sharma
- Naurangi Lal
ALSO READ
One year of farm protests: Delhi CM says farmers taught us how to fight for right with patience
Abu Dhabi T10: Rahmanullah, Luke Wright star as Delhi Bulls beat Northern Warriors
HC grants more time to Centre to file reply on Delhi govt plea against Police's chosen lawyers
Delhi Court dismisses bail plea of man accused of impersonating as IPS Officer, entering IB office using fake stamps of govt
Delhi HC to hear petitions relating to PM CARES Fund on Dec 10