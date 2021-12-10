Left Menu

Rohini court blast: Delhi Police still ‘clueless’ about culprits

A day after a low-intensity explosion took place inside Rohini district court, the Delhi Police is still clueless about the culprits even as the security personnel are checking CCTV cameras at the court premises and probing the incident from all angles.The force is also investigating a possible terror angle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 23:16 IST
A day after a low-intensity explosion took place inside Rohini district court, the Delhi Police is still “clueless” about the culprits even as the security personnel are checking CCTV cameras at the court premises and probing the incident from all angles.

The force is also investigating a possible terror angle. A man was injured in the explosion that took place on Thursday, creating panic among lawyers and the public and raising questions about security arrangements there.

The explosion took place inside courtroom number 102 that belongs to Metropolitan Magistrate Prituraj, police said.

Sources said the powder recovered from the spot seems to be ammonium nitrate, however, it has been handed over to the National Security Guard (NSG) who will ascertain more details about the substance.

Prima facie, it appears that the explosive was planted in a tiffin inside a laptop bag. Battery parts were also recovered from the site. It seems like a battery was set up for the explosion, they said.

Police said they are checking all the CCTV cameras installed in the court premises.

According to court officials, there are around 75 cameras in Rohini court premises. However, there is no camera at the corridor and inside room number 102 where the incident took place. The cameras are installed at the main gates, court hall area and the police post.

Case related to alleged illegal stocking and distribution of COVID-19 drugs by Gautam Gambhir Foundation and two AAP leaders is listed before Metropolitan Magistrate Prituraj. He had adjourned the hearing in the case to February 7, 2022.

PTI NIT AAK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

