Left Menu

EU warns Russia: 'Aggression comes with a price tag'

The European Union warned Russia on Friday that it would face consequences if it invaded Ukraine, as Germany's new chancellor called for talks to resolve tensions after Moscow amassed troops on the border with its southwestern neighbour. "Aggression needs to come with a price tag, which is why we will communicate these points ahead of time to Russia," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a joint news conference with Olaf Scholz.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 23:21 IST
EU warns Russia: 'Aggression comes with a price tag'

The European Union warned Russia on Friday that it would face consequences if it invaded Ukraine, as Germany's new chancellor called for talks to resolve tensions after Moscow amassed troops on the border with its southwestern neighbour.

"Aggression needs to come with a price tag, which is why we will communicate these points ahead of time to Russia," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a joint news conference with Olaf Scholz. Ukraine accuses Russia of preparing for a possible large-scale military offensive. The Kremlin denies planning any attack.

Asked sanctions on Moscow could include shutting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry gas to Europe, von der Leyen said that, in general, energy should never be used to exert pressure and the energy security of Europe and its neighbours should be secured. Scholz declined to answer the question on the Russian-German pipeline, saying that while it was clear that the EU and others would react if there was an invasion of Ukraine, talks to prevent such an outcome were also important.

Earlier in the day during a visit to France https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/macron-welcomes-scholz-france-germany-seek-common-ground-after-merkel-2021-12-10, Scholz called for a revival of the "Normandy format" talks between Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine to resolve the crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron warned during his meeting with Scholz's about the risk of self-fulfilling prophecies following a U.S. intelligence assessment that a multi-front offensive on Ukraine by Russia could happen as early as next year.

Von der Leyen said the 27-nation EU was ready to step up economic and financial sanctions against Russia, along with partner countries, should it invade Ukraine. "We want a good relationship with Russia, but it depends first and foremost on the way in which Russia behaves. Russia is taking a threatening stance towards its neighbours and that undermines Europe's security," she said.

(Writing by John Chalmers; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021