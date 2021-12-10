Left Menu

2 policemen killed in terror attack in J-K's Bandipora, area cordoned off

Two policemen have been killed in a terror crime near Gulshan Chowk area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

Two policemen have been killed in a terror crime near Gulshan Chowk area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed. The area has been cordoned off and search operations in the area are underway.

As per the official statement of the police, today at about 05:15 pm, terrorists fired upon a Police party near Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora. As per the preliminary investigation, as per the police, the terrorists had fired upon police party of Police Station Bandipora near Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora in which two police personnel Selection Grade Constable Mohd Sultan and Constable Fayaz Ahmad received critical gunshot injuries.

"Both the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, however, both of them succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom," the police said. The police has registered a case under relevant sections of law.

The investigation is in progress, as the officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime, the police said. (ANI)

