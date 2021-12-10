Maha: Man, arrested by NCB in drugs case, dies in prison

A 41-year-old man, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug seizure case, died in a prison in Maharashtra's Nanded district, a police official said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Jitendrasingh Pargansingh Bhullar. Bhullar was lodged in the Nanded district prison since November 26 after he was sent in judicial custody following arrest in a drug seizure case in Mumbai, the official said.

He complained of chest pain on Thursday evening following which he was rushed to a government hospital where he died at 10 pm, the official added.

Autopsy of the body will be video-recorded, he said, adding that further probe was on.

