Assam Cabinet decides to increase tenure of seats reserved for women in municipal bodies

It was also decided that the Assam Jail Service Rules, 1986 would be amended to change the minimum educational qualification for the post of female warden, under the Directorate of Prisons to High School Leaving Certificate HSLC.It was also decided to allot 8.02 acres of land here to Heraka Seva Trust for the construction of a cultural centre to promote unity among people, Hazarika added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-12-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 00:13 IST
The Assam Cabinet on Friday decided to amend laws to increase representation of women in municipal bodies by providing them with reservation for 10 years so that they can take part in the decision-making process more effectively. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, decided to amend the Assam Municipal Act, 1956, and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969 for the purpose, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said while briefing the media after the meeting.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal for establishing the Assam Agroforestry Development Board for incentivising farmers to take up the planting of trees in their land and this will serve as a platform to establish a partnership among farmers, industry, and other stakeholders.

The Cabinet also decided to provide government jobs to the next of kin of two persons, Indreswar Bora and Parismita Das, who died in the Majuli boat mishap on September 8, Hazarika said. It was also decided that the Assam Jail Service Rules, 1986 would be amended to change the minimum educational qualification for the post of female warden, under the Directorate of Prisons to High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC).

It was also decided to allot 8.02 acres of land here to Heraka Seva Trust for the construction of a cultural centre to promote unity among people, Hazarika added. The Cabinet approved the Assam Procurement Preference Policy, 2021 under which preference will be given to local micro and small enterprises along with start-ups of the state.

The Council of Ministers also decided to set up a super speciality hospital in collaboration with IIT, Guwahati on their campus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

