U.S. issues general licenses allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan

The United States on Friday formalized guidance allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan, providing protection to senders and financial institutions from U.S. sanctions on the Taliban as the country faces a deepening humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

The Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing transactions involving the U.S.-blacklisted Taliban or Haqqani Network that are incident and necessary to the transfer of noncommercial, personal remittances to Afghanistan, including through Afghan depository institutions.

