"Limited progress" on medicines in UK-EU talks but no agreement, UK's Frost says

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 00:32 IST
Britain said on Friday it had made further "limited progress" on the issue of medicines in talks on post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland but had not reached agreement. "I underlined the need for movement on all the difficult issues created by the (Northern Ireland) Protocol, including customs, agrifood rules, subsidy policy, VAT / excise, & governance including the Court of Justice," Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said on Twitter after a virtual meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic.

"We will not find a durable solution that does not deal with all these problems," he said, adding that intensive talks will continue in the coming week.

