Explosion rocks south Lebanon Palestinian camp

A large explosion rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, a Palestinian source inside the camp and a security source told Reuters. The explosion took place at a reported weapons depot belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas which maintains a presence in a number of Palestinian camps in Lebanon, the Palestinian source and local media reported.

The security source gave no further details.

