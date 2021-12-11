Explosion rocks south Lebanon Palestinian camp
A large explosion rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, a Palestinian source inside the camp and a security source told Reuters. The explosion took place at a reported weapons depot belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas which maintains a presence in a number of Palestinian camps in Lebanon, the Palestinian source and local media reported.
The security source gave no further details.
