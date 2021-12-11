White House criticizes Nicaragua's decision to end ties with Taiwan
Nicaragua's decision to end ties with Taiwan deprives Managua of a democratic partner, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.
China and Nicaragua re-established diplomatic ties on Friday after the Central American country broke relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, boosting Beijing in a part of the world long considered the United States' backyard and angering Washington.
