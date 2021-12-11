Left Menu

Car hits California school bus, ploughs into children; 1 dead

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene, according to the Riverside County Coroners Office.

PTI | California | Updated: 11-12-2021 02:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 02:44 IST
Investigators in Southern California on Friday were investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then ploughed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs. The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene, according to the Riverside County Coroner's Office. Two other children were injured, one seriously. The driver of the Cadillac also was injured and hospitalized in unknown condition. Officials didn't immediately say what caused the car to hit the bus. The highway patrol is investigating. The children attended Julius Corsini Elementary School, according to the Palm Springs Unified School District.

“It is overwhelming to hear and process this kind of tragic news,” Superintendent of Schools Dr Mike Swize said in a statement. “We want our families and staff to know that we are here for them to provide any support they need now or in the coming days and weeks ahead.''

