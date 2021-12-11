Left Menu

Biden says he spoke with Germany's Scholz, looks forward to working together

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 03:25 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to congratulate him on his appointment, and that he looks forward to working together on issues including Russia's military buildup near Ukraine.

"Today, I spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to congratulate him on his appointment," Biden said in a Twitter post.

"I look forward to working closely together on the full range of global challenges, including transatlantic efforts to address Russia's destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine's border," Biden said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

