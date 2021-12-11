Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'Limited progress' on medicines in UK-EU talks but no agreement, UK's Frost says

Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday that further "limited progress" on the issue of medicines had been made in talks with the European Union on post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, but there was no agreement. The two sides have been in intensive talks to resolve difficulties over trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a British province that shares a land border with EU member the Republic of Ireland.

EU warns Russia: 'Aggression comes with a price tag'

The European Union warned Russia on Friday that it would face consequences if it invaded Ukraine, as Germany's new chancellor called for talks to resolve tensions after Moscow amassed troops on the border with its southwestern neighbour. "Aggression needs to come with a price tag, which is why we will communicate these points ahead of time to Russia," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a joint news conference with Olaf Scholz.

Assange one step closer to extradition to United States

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday moved a step closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court. U.S. authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

Exclusive-Donors expected to back $280 million transfer for Afghanistan

Donors including the United States are expected to allow the transfer of $280 million from a frozen trust fund to two aid agencies to help Afghanistan weather its humanitarian crisis, five sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there had been no objections so far to the transfer to the World Food Program (WFP) and UNICEF from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), which is administered by the World Bank.

Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp

A large explosion rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, injuring about a dozen people, according to rescue workers on scene and a Palestinian source inside the camp. The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported an unspecified number of deaths, but local media and civil defense workers on scene said there had been no fatalities. A security source also said fatalities had not been recorded.

In Myanmar's Chin state, a grassroots rebellion grows

The former boxer said he and his comrades were perched on a hillside near the town of Mindat, in Myanmar's northwest, and preparing to ambush a patrol of soldiers when the troops opened fire and a bullet smashed into his forearm. "I tried to run but I got shot again in the upper arm," Za Latt Thwey, who requested that he be identified by the name he uses as a boxer, told Reuters near a safe house in India's Mizoram state, which borders Myanmar.

Burkina Faso president picks former nuclear-test body chief as PM

Burkina Faso's President Roch Kabore on Friday nominated the former head of a nuclear-test-ban agency Lassina Zerbo as prime minister amid an escalating security crisis that has killed thousands and led to street protests. Under pressure to make changes, Kabore fired Prime Minister Christophe Dabire on Wednesday, the latest upheaval in a leadership shake-up which has included military top brass.

Exclusive-U.S. preparing indictments against Salvadoran officials over alleged pact with gangs -sources

U.S. authorities are preparing criminal charges against El Salvador's deputy justice minister Osiris Luna and another senior official, accusing them of negotiating a secret truce with gangs, two sources said, amid rising tensions between Washington and President Nayib Bukele's government. According to the sources, the indictments are being prepared by a Department of Justice (DOJ) taskforce against Luna and Carlos Marroquin, a close Bukele ally who heads a Salvadoran government social welfare agency.

U.S. imposes sweeping human rights sanctions on China, Myanmar and North Korea

The United States on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on dozens of people and entities tied to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh, and added Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group to an investment blacklist. Canada and the United Kingdom joined the United States in imposing sanctions related to human rights abuses in Myanmar https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-slams-myanmar-military-over-credible-reports-soldiers-killed-11-people-2021-12-09, while Washington also imposed the first new sanctions on North Korea https://www.reuters.com/world/china/us-maintain-troop-level-south-korea-minister-2021-12-02 under President Joe Biden's administration and targeted Myanmar military entities, among others, in action marking Human Rights Day.

Exclusive-Nicaragua embracing China to insulate against international sanctions - U.S. official

Nicaragua's sudden diplomatic switch from Taiwan to China was part of efforts by President Daniel Ortega's government to shield itself from recent international sanctions against Managua, a senior U.S. administration official said on Friday. The United States is also uncertain whether Honduras could follow suit and open diplomatic ties with Beijing, the U.S. official told Reuters, but added Washington was ready to "surge" economic aid to the incoming government of Xiomara Castro.

