J-K's Poonch completes 96 pc second dose COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years

Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has administered 96 per cent of its eligible population with the second dose of the vaccine.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-12-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 08:31 IST
J-K's Poonch completes 96 pc second dose COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years
A doctor administering vaccine dose to a beneficiary in J-K's Poonch (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has administered 96 per cent of its eligible population with the second dose of the vaccine. "We achieved administering 100 per cent first dose of COVID vaccine on September 25 in the district. 96 per cent of people have taken the second dose. Poonch district is at the first position across the Union Territory in terms of vaccination," Dr Rahul Sharma, Nodal Officer for vaccination drive in the district told ANI.

Surpassing the difficulties of reaching far-flung places in the difficult terrain, Poonch achieved the feat by ramping up its vaccination pace under the Centre's 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, of doorstep vaccination. "We have a large team of vaccinations and there are a total of 107 vaccination centres here," the Nodal Officer said.

"A total of 16,000 people are left who need to be administered the vaccine dose now. By December 31, we will try to complete the second dose vaccination," said Dr Mushtaq Hussain Medical Superintendent, Poonch. In September, Samba district was the first to complete 100 per cent first dose vaccination. "This time we will try to be at the top position to complete the second dose vaccination," Dr Hussain said.

Notably, the nationwide vaccination drive across the country was started on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

