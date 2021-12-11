Left Menu

Uttarakhand official dismissed for asking police to release 4 trucks seized with illegal mining material

An official of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office has been dismissed from service after he allegedly sent a letter from the office demanding Bageshwar Police to release four impounded trucks filled with illegal mining material.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-12-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 09:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An official of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office has been dismissed from service after he allegedly sent a letter from the office demanding Bageshwar Police to release four impounded trucks filled with illegal mining material. The action against the official was taken after a letter written by him went viral on social media platforms.

Uttarakhand CMO in an official communique said, "A letter sent by a CMO's official has gone viral on social media, in which the official had written to Bageshwar Superintendent of Police asking him to release the four trucks filled with soapstone. The officer has been dismissed and orders have been given to probe the matter." Police had seized those trucks reportedly filled with soapstone (a talc-schist, which is a type of metamorphic rock) suspecting the material to be extracted from illegal mining.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given strict instructions to all his employees that he expects zero-tolerance regarding illegal mining and strict action will be taken on receiving any such complaint, Uttarakhand CMO informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

