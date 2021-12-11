Mortal remains of soldier killed in J&K arrives in Kerala

The mortal remains of havildar PR Krishna Prasad of Madras Regiment, who lost his life on active duty in operational area at Jammu and Kashmir on December 8, arrived here early on Saturday, a Defence spokesperson said.

Havildar Prasad is a native of Ponmanai village in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

Senior officials from the Pangode Military Station paid their last respects to Havildar Prasad as his body arrived at the airport here, she said.

The spokesperson said the military funeral of the departed soldier will be held today at his native place.

