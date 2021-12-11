Left Menu

Mortal remains of soldier killed in J&K arrives in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-12-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 09:29 IST
Mortal remains of soldier killed in J&K arrives in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of havildar PR Krishna Prasad of Madras Regiment, who lost his life on active duty in operational area at Jammu and Kashmir on December 8, arrived here early on Saturday, a Defence spokesperson said.

Havildar Prasad is a native of Ponmanai village in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

Senior officials from the Pangode Military Station paid their last respects to Havildar Prasad as his body arrived at the airport here, she said.

The spokesperson said the military funeral of the departed soldier will be held today at his native place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021