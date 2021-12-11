Left Menu

UP DGP tests COVID negative, urges people to stop spreading rumours

Uttar Pradesh police has said that Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel has tested negative for COVID-19 and urged people to refrain from spreading rumours.

Uttar Pradesh police has said that Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel has tested negative for COVID-19 and urged people to refrain from spreading rumours. "We have come across a rumour shared on social media about DGP UP Sri Mukul Goel being tested covid positive recently. It is to inform everyone that DGP has tested negative for Covid in the RTPCR report received on 10/12/21," the UP Police tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Christmas and New Year's celebration and COVID-19 threat, Lucknow Police has invoked Section 144 CrpC in the district from December 7 till January 5, 2022. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has 134 active cases. The total recovery stands at 16,87,463 and the death tally is at 22,911. (ANI)

