Left Menu

4 cops held for spitting tobacco in police station premises in Madhya Pradesh

Four police personnel in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly spitting tobacco (gutka) in the premises of Shahdol Police station.

ANI | Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-12-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 10:25 IST
4 cops held for spitting tobacco in police station premises in Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four police personnel in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly spitting tobacco (gutka) in the premises of Shahdol Police station. Speaking to ANI, Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaishya said, "Despite giving a warning, four police personnel namely Sub Inspector Nand Kumar Kachwaha, Additional Sub Inspector Dinesh Dwivedi, ASI Devendra Singh and head constable Pyare Lal spitted tobacco in the premises of the police station."

"They have been arrested on the charges of indiscipline and spreading filth in the premises of police station," he added. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021