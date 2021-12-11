President Kovind reviews IMA passing out parade in Dehradun

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday reviewed the Indian Military Academy (IMA) passing out parade at Chetwode Building Drill Square in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Gurmit Singh were also present at the event.

As per the IMA's statement, today makes "another landmark milestone" as a total of 387 Gentleman Cadets of 149 Regular Course and 132 Technical Graduate Course, including 68 Gentleman Cadets from 10 friendly foreign countries successfully passed out from the portals of Indian Military Academy, overcoming all challenges of COVID-19. "The Gentleman Cadets displayed inspiring enthusiasm and zeal, and put up an excellent show, marching with perfection to Military tunes of 'Col Bogey', `Sare Jahan Se Achha' and 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' with pride and elan reflecting in each step. They knew that their parents and loved ones were witnessing each step with great pride and affection including those watching the live coverage on all media platforms across the globe," the IMA said.

President Kovind congratulated the Gentleman Cadets on the successful completion of their training at IMA and complimented the instructors and Gentleman Cadets for the excellent parade, immaculate turnout as well as crisp, synergized drill movements indicating high standards of training and discipline imbibed by the young leaders. He also complimented the Foreign Gentleman Cadets and said, "We cherish the special bond between our Nations, and it is a matter of great pride for India to train such fine officers and gentlemen. I am positive that you shall preserve the unique relationship forged with your colleagues and instructors during your training at IMA."

While addressing the passing out course, the Reviewing Officer exhorted all to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. He told the Gentlemen Cadets about the challenges that the nation is facing today at the regional and global level, and emphasized that physical and mental toughness alone are not enough to tackle modern-day threats of the country, "but as military leaders, officers will have to develop a strategic mindset, cultivate an adaptive temperament and acquire the mental resilience essential to hone the skills for military leadership."

He exhorted that the advancement in technology has often been driven by military dynamics and that modern-day military leaders, must embrace this technological drift and understand the seamless synergy required between men and machines. (ANI)

