Seven-year-old boy sodomised

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 11-12-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 11:25 IST
A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man living in his neighbourhood in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The boy was playing near his house in a village under Bansdih Road police station area on Thursday afternoon when the 18-year-old accused lured him to the terrace of his house and allegedly sodomized him, police said.

The accused fled the scene after the boy raised an alarm, they said.

Police station in-charge Vinod Kumar said that a case was registered against the man on Friday based on the complaint of the boy's grandfather, following which the arrest was made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

