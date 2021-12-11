Left Menu

President Kovind pays floral tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday paid floral tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary at the Raj Bhavan in Uttarakhand.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-12-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 11:55 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday paid floral tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary at the Raj Bhavan in Uttarakhand. "President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan, Uttarakhand," stated the Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Remembering Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called the former President an erudite statesman, towering intellectual and a consensus builder. "Pranab Da whom I had the privilege of knowing well, served the nation with distinction in various capacities," the Vice President of India further said in his tweet.

Several Union Cabinet ministers also paid tribute to the former President. Union Minister Dr Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "Remembering the former President of India, Bharat Ratna, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji on his birth anniversary. A leader par excellence, he was admired across party lines. Pranab da left an indelible mark on Indian society and politics."

Union Minister Hardeep S Puri tweeted, "I pay homage to statesman, political stalwart and India's former President, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his birth anniversary." "Humble tribute to the Former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee ji on his birth anniversary," tweeted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Mukherjee was born in the village of Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal to freedom fighters Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi on December 11, 1935. His father, also a Congress leader, went to jail several times for his role in India's struggle for independence. On August 31, 2020, Mukherjee passed away at the Delhi's Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted after undergoing surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

