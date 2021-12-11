MP: Four cops removed from field duty for spitting tobacco on walls of police station in Shahdol

Four policemen were removed from field duty for allegedly spitting tobacco and gutkha on the walls of a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said on Saturday. A sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors and a head constable posted at Gohparu police station have been line-attached, Shahdol's Superintendent of Police (SP) Avdhesh Goswami said.

The SP said he had arrived at the police station for a surprise inspection on Thursday, when he found spit stains on the walls in the premises. When the police station in-charge was asked about the unhygienic conditions, the latter informed that some personnel had been asked to stop spitting on walls, but had not mended their ways, the official said. Hence, as a disciplinary action, the four errant policemen were removed from field duty, he said.

The action was taken against sub-inspector Nandkumar Kachhwaha, assistant sub-inspectors Dinesh Dwivedi and Devendra Singh and head constable Pyarelal Singh, it was stated.

