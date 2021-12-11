Left Menu

MP: Four cops removed from field duty for spitting tobacco on walls of police station in Shahdol

Four policemen were removed from field duty for allegedly spitting tobacco and gutkha on the walls of a police station in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district, an official said on Saturday. When the police station in-charge was asked about the unhygienic conditions, the latter informed that some personnel had been asked to stop spitting on walls, but had not mended their ways, the official said.

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 11-12-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 13:18 IST
MP: Four cops removed from field duty for spitting tobacco on walls of police station in Shahdol
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Four policemen were removed from field duty for allegedly spitting tobacco and gutkha on the walls of a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said on Saturday. A sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors and a head constable posted at Gohparu police station have been line-attached, Shahdol's Superintendent of Police (SP) Avdhesh Goswami said.

The SP said he had arrived at the police station for a surprise inspection on Thursday, when he found spit stains on the walls in the premises. When the police station in-charge was asked about the unhygienic conditions, the latter informed that some personnel had been asked to stop spitting on walls, but had not mended their ways, the official said. Hence, as a disciplinary action, the four errant policemen were removed from field duty, he said.

The action was taken against sub-inspector Nandkumar Kachhwaha, assistant sub-inspectors Dinesh Dwivedi and Devendra Singh and head constable Pyarelal Singh, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

