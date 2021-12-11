Left Menu

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 11-12-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 13:25 IST
AP govt announces Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to Lance Naik Teja's kin
The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Sai Teja, hailing from Chittoor district in the state, served as Personal Security Officer of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat.

He was among the 13 deceased in the incident, along with Gen. Rawat and his wife.

In a tweet, the AP Chief Minister’s Office said the government announced the Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the Lance Naik’s family.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the Lance Naik were expected to arrive in his native village Yeguvaregadipalli in Chittoor district on Sunday.

His brother, who is also serving in the Indian Army, said the body of Sai Teja was brought to Bengaluru first, from where it would be brought to his native village for cremation.

