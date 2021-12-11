Amend acts, be Chancellor yourself: Kerala Governor writes to CM over political appointments in varsities

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who is also the Chancellor of universities in the state, in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his displeasure over political appointments in state's universities and urged him to amend the Acts of the Universities and take over as Chancellor. "My advice to you is to amend the Acts of the universities and you personally assume the position of the Chancellor, so that you can carry out your political objectives without any dependence on the Governor. Once the universities come under the direct control of the government, there will be no scope for anybody to make allegations of political interference," the Governor wrote in his four-page letter.

Expressing his intention to vacate the position, the Governor advised the Chief Minister: "You can ask the Advocate General to prepare a legal document through which the Governor can transfer the powers of Chancellor, to the Chief Minister. I am confident it should not be difficult for the Advocate General to find a legal method to do so." "It has become impossible for me as Chancellor to protect the universities from the baneful continuous political interference and erosion of their autonomy," he added.

Among the reasons for the Governor's intention to quit as Chancellor include the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Gopinath Ravindran. Citing the reappointment of Professor Gopinath Ravindran as the vice-chancellor of Kannur University, the Governor said that he did something against his will.

"I wish to make it clear that in the matter of Kannur University, I did something against my better judgment but I do not wish to do such things any more And at the same time I do not wish to pursue a course of conflict with my own government," the Governor said. "I fully realized that what I was being asked to do was not consistent with rules and was contrary to law but I had no intention to start any dispute with the State government. In order to avoid the controversy, I signed the order but I have been feeling extremely uncomfortable after that," he added.

"The existing scene today is that the authorities Of the universities are packed with political nominees and non-academics are taking academic decisions," the Governor said. (ANI)

