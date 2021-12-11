Left Menu

Chopper crash: Andhra CM announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-12-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 13:38 IST
Chopper crash: Andhra CM announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja
Lance Naik B Sai Teja (File Photo/Andhra Pradesh CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash. Official communication from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's office stated that Teja was serving as a personal security officer (PSO) to the CDS General Bipin Rawat.

13 people were killed when the IAF's helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021