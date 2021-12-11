Left Menu

J-K: Suspected drone activity reported along International Border

Suspected drone activity was reported in Jammu and Kashmir near the Satpal border outpost along the International Border in Kathua district on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday, said a senior BSF officer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 13:42 IST
J-K: Suspected drone activity reported along International Border
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suspected drone activity was reported in Jammu and Kashmir near the Satpal border outpost along the International Border in Kathua district on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday, said a senior BSF officer.

The Border Security Force (BSF) alerted Jammu and Kashmir Police after a patrolling team heard the humming sound of a drone.

Several teams of BSF and J-K police have cordoned off the area and are conducting search operations in the area to find out if it was a drone that was used to drop narcotics or weapons from across the border, said a senior official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021