Left Menu

Maha: 3 ex-Sena corporators get two years RI for disrupting civic demolition work

The sessions court in Maharashtras Kalyan has sentenced three former Shiv Sena corporators of the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation KDMC to two years of rigorous imprisonment for disrupting civic demolition work.Additional sessions judge S S Gorwade convicted the accused on Friday for offences punishable under section 353 assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and other relevant provisions of the IPC.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-12-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 13:43 IST
Maha: 3 ex-Sena corporators get two years RI for disrupting civic demolition work
  • Country:
  • India

The sessions court in Maharashtra's Kalyan has sentenced three former Shiv Sena corporators of the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to two years of rigorous imprisonment for disrupting civic demolition work.

Additional sessions judge S S Gorwade convicted the accused on Friday for offences punishable under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC. Apart from sentencing them to two years of rigorous imprisonment, the court also fined them Rs 50,000 each, additional public prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni said. According to the prosecution, the incident took place in 2006, when a KDMC team was demolishing unauthorised stalls at a complex in the Dombivili MIDC area. Former corporators Sadanand Sakharam Tharval, Tatyasaheb Jagannath Mane and Sharad Sakharam Gambhirrao arrived at the scene and prevented civic officials from razing the stalls, they said. An offence was then registered against the trio at Dombivili police station based on the complaint by a civic official, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021