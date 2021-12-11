Maha: 3 ex-Sena corporators get two years RI for disrupting civic demolition work
The sessions court in Maharashtras Kalyan has sentenced three former Shiv Sena corporators of the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation KDMC to two years of rigorous imprisonment for disrupting civic demolition work.Additional sessions judge S S Gorwade convicted the accused on Friday for offences punishable under section 353 assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and other relevant provisions of the IPC.
The sessions court in Maharashtra's Kalyan has sentenced three former Shiv Sena corporators of the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to two years of rigorous imprisonment for disrupting civic demolition work.
Additional sessions judge S S Gorwade convicted the accused on Friday for offences punishable under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC. Apart from sentencing them to two years of rigorous imprisonment, the court also fined them Rs 50,000 each, additional public prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni said. According to the prosecution, the incident took place in 2006, when a KDMC team was demolishing unauthorised stalls at a complex in the Dombivili MIDC area. Former corporators Sadanand Sakharam Tharval, Tatyasaheb Jagannath Mane and Sharad Sakharam Gambhirrao arrived at the scene and prevented civic officials from razing the stalls, they said. An offence was then registered against the trio at Dombivili police station based on the complaint by a civic official, it was stated.
