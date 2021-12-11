Left Menu

Three dead, eight hurt in Bikaner road crash

The jeep travelling from Bikaner to Lunkaransar collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction near Hansera village on Friday night, they said.Three people were declared brought dead while eight others are undergoing treatment at PBM Hospital, Bikaner, Lunkaransar police said.The deceased were identified as Baldev Singh, Udairam and Ghanshyam, all residents of Hansera village.

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 11-12-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 13:43 IST
Three people were killed while eight others injured when a jeep collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday. The jeep travelling from Bikaner to Lunkaransar collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction near Hansera village on Friday night, they said.

Three people were declared brought dead while eight others are undergoing treatment at PBM Hospital, Bikaner, Lunkaransar police said.

The deceased were identified as Baldev Singh, Udairam and Ghanshyam, all residents of Hansera village. The bodies have been kept at PBM Hospital mortuary for post mortem, police said.

