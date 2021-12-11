Left Menu

Pune celebrates 'Pedestrian Day'

To promote the safety of pedestrians, Pune Municipal Corporation is celebrating Pedestrian Day on Saturday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 13:45 IST
Pune celebrates 'Pedestrian Day'
Pune celebrates Pedestrian Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To promote the safety of pedestrians, Pune Municipal Corporation is celebrating Pedestrian Day on Saturday. For this, PMC has announced that no private vehicle will be allowed at Laxmi Road between 10 am to 4 pm today.

As per the notification by the corporation, it said, "With this initiative, the administration aims to provide hassle-free movement as well as shopping for the citizens at Laxmi Road." PMC has organised various programs at Laxmi Road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021