AP govt announces Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to Lance Naik Teja's kin

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Sai Teja, hailing from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, served as Personal Security Officer of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat.

He was among the 13 deceased in the incident, along with Gen. Rawat and his wife.

In a tweet, the AP Chief Minister's Office said the government announced the Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the Lance Naik's family.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Sai Teja were brought to Bengaluru, from where it would be taken to his native village, Yeguvaregadipalli for cremation. According to Defence officials, Teja's body will be kept at the Command hospital in Bengaluru and will be taken to Chittoor on Sunday. The 27-year-old Lance Naik is survived by wife and two children.

