UP: Surgeon booked more than a year after death of woman during hysterectomy

A surgeon has been booked for alleged negligence while conducting a hysterectomy on a woman at his clinic here last year, police said on Saturday.
A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove a woman's uterus.
Dr P K Kamboj, a reputed surgeon from the district, had operated upon Rajesh Devi to remove her uterus on September 21, 2020 but she died of excessive bleeding.
According to a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's son Sachin Kumar, it is alleged that his mother died due to negligence on part of the doctor during the operation.
Kumar had filed an application before a local court for filing a case against the doctor after police had not registered an FIR in this regard.
Later, police registered an FIR against Dr Kamboj under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code on the orders of the court here on Friday.
