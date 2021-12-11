Dhankhar slams WB Govt, speaker over Howrah civic bill

West Bengal government has not yet responded to queries regarding the bill to make divisions in the Howrah Municipal Corporation, State governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters today, Dhankar said, "West Bengal Vidhan Sabha has decided to make divisions in the Howrah Municipal Corporation. I have to take the final decision on the bill, but I enquired the West Bengal government on November 24 about the bill and there is no reply till date, I don't appreciate this."

"It is very unfortunate and a matter of concern that in such a situation, information is not coming from the Speaker of the Assembly on one hand and on the other hand he is making a public statement that the Governor has withheld the bill, I do not apprise it, I will urge the Speaker to keep the dignity of his post, provide the information that has been sought from the Raj Bhavan on November 24 as soon as possible," he said. Dhankar further said, "I believe that the system of governance in the province should be according to the constitution. It should be according to the rule of law. I do not consider the statements made by the Speaker of the Assembly all the time. I expect him to take care of the dignity of their office."

Howrah Civic polls are expected to be held in May 2022. Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday said that the Governor is yet to sign the Howrah Municipal Corporation bill.

The governor also voiced his concerns regarding the West Bengal government's stand on the recent enhanced powers of Border Security Force and jurisdiction. "Border Security Force is working for the country's safety. Regarding the jurisdiction, it was decided that they'll operate in a range of 50 km. Then why does Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee talk about the 15 km range and create problems between the local police and BSF?," Jagdeep Dhankhar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)