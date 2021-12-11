Father, son among 3 held for possessing 800kg of banned tobacco worth Rs 6 lakh

Erode (TN), Dec 11 (PTI): A father and son have been arrested for possession of banned tobacco products, police said on Saturday. Acting on information, the police said they raided a house here on Friday, found 100 kg of chewing tobacco in it and arrested one person. Based on his information, the police said they raided another house and seized 700 kg of the tobacco kept in 20 bags. Two others - a 51-year-old man and his son (27) - were arrested. The total worth of the seized contraband was Rs 6 lakh, said the police. The arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody, added the police.

