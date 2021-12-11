Left Menu

Father, son among 3 held for possessing 800kg of banned tobacco worth Rs 6 lakh

Acting on information, the police said they raided a house here on Friday, found 100 kg of chewing tobacco in it and arrested one person. Based on his information, the police said they raided another house and seized 700 kg of the tobacco kept in 20 bags.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:35 IST
Father, son among 3 held for possessing 800kg of banned tobacco worth Rs 6 lakh
representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Erode (TN), Dec 11 (PTI): A father and son have been arrested for possession of banned tobacco products, police said on Saturday. Acting on information, the police said they raided a house here on Friday, found 100 kg of chewing tobacco in it and arrested one person. Based on his information, the police said they raided another house and seized 700 kg of the tobacco kept in 20 bags. Two others - a 51-year-old man and his son (27) - were arrested. The total worth of the seized contraband was Rs 6 lakh, said the police. The arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody, added the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021