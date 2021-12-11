Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes - Kentucky governor

Some 50 people are likely to have been killed in a devastating outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other U.S. states late Friday and early Saturday, the Washington Post quoted Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as saying.

The Post quoted Beshear as saying in an interview with local TV station WLKY that the number of dead could be "significantly north of that".

"The reports are really heartbreaking," the Post quoted him as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)