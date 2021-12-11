Left Menu

Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes - Kentucky governor

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:36 IST
Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes - Kentucky governor
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Some 50 people are likely to have been killed in a devastating outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other U.S. states late Friday and early Saturday, the Washington Post quoted Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as saying.

The Post quoted Beshear as saying in an interview with local TV station WLKY that the number of dead could be "significantly north of that".

"The reports are really heartbreaking," the Post quoted him as saying.

