Hunt for persons posting derogatory remarks on Rawat, Karnataka Home Minister tells police

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday directed the Director-General of Police Praveen Sood to identify and punish those who post derogatory remarks on social media against the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

The Minister has instructed Sood that there should not be any delay in identifying and initiating stringent action against those who are celebrating the untimely death of General Rawat, Jnanendra's office said in a statement.

''Find out the residential addresses of those criminals who post such remarks on the social media celebrating the death of the proud son of India, as they are anti-nationals, and punish them befitting their distorted minds,'' the Minister told Sood.

In CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death, the country has suffered an irreparable loss as his contribution to the nation was extraordinary, Jnanendra said.

