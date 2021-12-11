Left Menu

MP: Three held for poaching barking deer in Mandla district

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 11-12-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 16:16 IST
MP: Three held for poaching barking deer in Mandla district
representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested for allegedly killing a barking deer and eating its meat at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official said on Saturday. The forest department received information about poaching in Dhanaura village of Bahmani forest area, 20 km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the official said.

A team of forest official rushed to the village and found the accused, Lakhan Lal Khelu, Gudram and Pillu, all in their 20s, eating deer meat, said Kamal Arora, divisional forest officer of Mandla West Region.

The trio were nabbed and cooked deer meat, a noose and utensils were recovered from them, he said.

The accused have been arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act and further probe is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021