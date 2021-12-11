Maha: Man held; minor detained for motorcycle thefts in Thane

A man has been arrested and his minor accomplice detained for allegedly stealing motorcycles from various localities of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

A motorcycle was stolen from CIDCO road in Mahagiri area of the city on Thursday, following which a complaint was registered with Thane Nagar police, an official said.

The police checked the CCTV footage and worked on technical inputs to zero in on the accused, he said. A minor, who was also detained for the crime, admitted to stealing four motorcycles from the limits of Thane Nagar, Sri Nagar, and Wagle Estate police stations, the official said. Stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 2.31 lakh were recovered from the accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)