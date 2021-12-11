Maha: Man held; minor detained for motorcycle thefts in Thane
A man has been arrested and his minor accomplice detained for allegedly stealing motorcycles from various localities of Maharashtras Thane city, police said on Saturday.A motorcycle was stolen from CIDCO road in Mahagiri area of the city on Thursday, following which a complaint was registered with Thane Nagar police, an official said.The police checked the CCTV footage and worked on technical inputs to zero in on the accused, he said.
A man has been arrested and his minor accomplice detained for allegedly stealing motorcycles from various localities of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.
A motorcycle was stolen from CIDCO road in Mahagiri area of the city on Thursday, following which a complaint was registered with Thane Nagar police, an official said.
The police checked the CCTV footage and worked on technical inputs to zero in on the accused, he said. A minor, who was also detained for the crime, admitted to stealing four motorcycles from the limits of Thane Nagar, Sri Nagar, and Wagle Estate police stations, the official said. Stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 2.31 lakh were recovered from the accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.
