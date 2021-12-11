U.S. Secretary of State met with European counterparts to discuss Iran deal
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 17:03 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday held a "productive" meeting with counterparts from Britain, Germany and France, including a discussion of the Iran nuclear deal, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday.
"Secretary Blinken had a productive meeting with his E3 counterparts from Germany, France, and the UK in Liverpool yesterday. They discussed the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) talks and our way forward," the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global standard on ethics of artificial intelligence adopted by UNESCO member states
Germany logs record 76,414 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
Health News Roundup: Netherlands plans 'heavy measures' to stop COVID-19 spread - minister; Britain alarmed by new COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa and more
Climate activists target Amazon depots in Britain on 'Black Friday'
Italy imposes entry ban on southern African states - statement