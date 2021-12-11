Left Menu

Mortal remains of soldier cremated with military honours

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-12-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 17:04 IST
Mortal remains of soldier cremated with military honours
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of havildar PR Krishna Prasad of Madras Regiment, who lost his life on active duty in operational area at Jammu and Kashmir on December 8, arrived here early on Saturday, a Defence spokesperson said.

Senior officials from the Pangode Military Station paid their last respects to Havildar Prasad as his body arrived at the airport here, she said.

The 38-year old soldier's body, draped in national flag, was later brought to his native village, Andoor Pullai Sastha Kovil in Tiruvattar taluk of Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, about 50 kilometers from Thiruvananthapuram.

The funeral was held with military honours, a 24-gun salute and Kanyakumari district collector M Arvind, district police superintendent, V Badri Narayanan laid wreaths and the body was cremated, a press release said. A large number of people and and local officials including assistant collector (Padmanabhapuram) P Alarmelmangai participated, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021