Mortal remains of soldier cremated with military honours

The mortal remains of havildar PR Krishna Prasad of Madras Regiment, who lost his life on active duty in operational area at Jammu and Kashmir on December 8, arrived here early on Saturday, a Defence spokesperson said.

Senior officials from the Pangode Military Station paid their last respects to Havildar Prasad as his body arrived at the airport here, she said.

The 38-year old soldier's body, draped in national flag, was later brought to his native village, Andoor Pullai Sastha Kovil in Tiruvattar taluk of Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, about 50 kilometers from Thiruvananthapuram.

The funeral was held with military honours, a 24-gun salute and Kanyakumari district collector M Arvind, district police superintendent, V Badri Narayanan laid wreaths and the body was cremated, a press release said. A large number of people and and local officials including assistant collector (Padmanabhapuram) P Alarmelmangai participated, the release added.

