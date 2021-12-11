Left Menu

Five MP cops accused of framing bizman in narcotics case lose job

The services of five police personnel, including a sub-inspector and four constables, posted in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh were terminated for allegedly foisting a false case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act on a trader, police said on Saturday.

The services of five police personnel, including a sub-inspector and four constables, posted in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh were terminated for allegedly foisting a false case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on a trader, police said on Saturday. A departmental inquiry has found them guilty of acting suspiciously in the case registered in November last year. ''Services of five cops including a sub-inspector and four constables were terminated on Friday following a departmental probe related to NDPS Act,'' Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ratlam range, Sushant Saxena confirmed. These policemen, posted in the Jawad police station, had gone to the area under the Baghana police station and acted suspiciously against businessman Akshay Goyal without informing their senior officer. After picking up Goyal, they detained him in rented accommodation instead of taking him to the police station. Later, they misled the officers concerned when the victim's family lodged a missing complaint at the Neemuch cant police station, the official order said. Subsequently, these policemen were suspended and a departmental inquiry was constituted in which they were found guilty of violating the Madhya Pradesh Police Regulation Act, it said. Those terminated from service include police sub-inspector Kamlesh Gaud and constables Satish Kushwaha, Chandan Singh, Kamal Singh and Anandpal Singh, as per the order. Mandsaur BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya said strict action against the policemen was needed.

“Heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra and DGP of Madhya Pradesh for the decision to sack the police personnel who conspired to implicate a Neemuch based businessman in a false opium case,” he said.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

