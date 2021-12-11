ED searches residences of PFI leaders in Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at four premises related to the leaders/office bearers of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala, said a press release on Saturday. Searches were conducted on December 8 at the residential premises of Shafeeque Payeth, a PFI and SDPI member at Peringathur in Kannur; the residential premises of Abdul Razak BP, PFI Divisional President of Perumpadappu at Malappuram; residential premises of Ashraf M K @ Tamar Ashraf @ Ashraf Khader, a PFI leader at Muvattapuzah in Ernakulam and the office premises of Munnar Villa Vista Project at Mankulam in Munnar.

Despite attempts by PFI to disrupt the search operations, the ED officers, assisted by a sizeable contingent of CRPF conducted the search operations successfully and the seized incriminating documents, digital devices and evidence related to foreign funding and acquisition of properties abroad during the search operation. The seized documents also indicate about the money laundering activities of PFI through various projects in Kerala including the Munnar Villa Vista project which is being built by the PFI leaders to launder proceeds of crime generated in India and abroad. Acquisition of foreign properties by PFI leaders, including a bar and restaurant in Abu Dhabi, has come to the notice of the Directorate, which is under investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)