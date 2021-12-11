Left Menu

Maha: Man sentenced to life for stabbing son to death

A sessions court in Maharashtras Kalyan has sentenced a 50-year-old man to imprisonment for life for stabbing his son to death over a domestic dispute. Additional public prosecutor Yogendra Patil informed the court that the accused and his 29-year-old son Mukesh frequently fought with each other.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-12-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 18:04 IST
A sessions court in Maharashtra's Kalyan has sentenced a 50-year-old man to imprisonment for life for stabbing his son to death over a domestic dispute. Additional sessions judge AAA Shaikh on Friday found Sandeepan Hazare guilty, sentenced him and fined him Rs 5,000. Additional public prosecutor Yogendra Patil informed the court that the accused and his 29-year-old son Mukesh frequently fought with each other. As a result of one such quarrel in 2015, the accused attacked his son with a knife when the latter was asleep and killed him, he said, adding that an offence was registered with MFC police station in Kalyan. The prosecution examined a total of eight witnesses to prove the crime, Patil said.

