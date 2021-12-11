MP: Tribal man shot dead in Guna district

A 50-year-old tribal man was shot dead by an unidentified person at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at Tarapur village in the early hours of the day, when the victim had stepped out of his hut, Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra said. The victim, Sua Lal, had come out of his hut around 2 am when the motorcycle-borne assailant opened fire at him and fled the scene, he said. Preliminary probe suggests that the killing may be a fallout of an old enmity, the official said, adding that efforts are on to trace the accused.

