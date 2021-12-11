Left Menu

MP: Tribal man shot dead in Guna district

The victim, Sua Lal, had come out of his hut around 2 am when the motorcycle-borne assailant opened fire at him and fled the scene, he said. Preliminary probe suggests that the killing may be a fallout of an old enmity, the official said, adding that efforts are on to trace the accused.

PTI | Guna | Updated: 11-12-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 18:12 IST
MP: Tribal man shot dead in Guna district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old tribal man was shot dead by an unidentified person at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at Tarapur village in the early hours of the day, when the victim had stepped out of his hut, Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra said. The victim, Sua Lal, had come out of his hut around 2 am when the motorcycle-borne assailant opened fire at him and fled the scene, he said. Preliminary probe suggests that the killing may be a fallout of an old enmity, the official said, adding that efforts are on to trace the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021