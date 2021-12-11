Left Menu

Police working on identifying those involved in killing of 2 cops: J&K DGP

Police have obtained clues in the killing of two cops in Bandipora and are working on identifying those involved, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.The two policemen were killed in a terror attack on Friday.The DGP was speaking to reporters in Sopore after visiting the family of one of the slain cops.Initial clues have come and police are working on them and very soon those involved in the case will be neutralised.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-12-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 18:49 IST
Police working on identifying those involved in killing of 2 cops: J&K DGP
  • Country:
  • India

Police have obtained clues in the killing of two cops in Bandipora and are working on identifying those involved, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.

The two policemen were killed in a terror attack on Friday.

The DGP was speaking to reporters in Sopore after visiting the family of one of the slain cops.

“Initial clues have come and police are working on them and very soon those involved in the case will be neutralised. We have got some initial clues and the police are working on identifying those behind the killings,” he said.

Singh said those involved will soon be brought to book.

He said policemen were being targeted as they protect and work for the welfare of the people.

“The terrorists and Pakistani elements feel this pain and when someone comes in between the locals and terrorists, they get frustrated,'' Singh said.

''Police works for the safety of the people from terrorists. Police with our forces from Army, BSF, CRPF jointly keep the terrorists at distance. This is their (terrorists') desperation, and it is because of this, the killing takes place. We will respond to them,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021